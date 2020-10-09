Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells 5,454 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $545,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $99.91. 254,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.77.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
