Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells 5,454 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $545,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $99.91. 254,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 767,413 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,054,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 92.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 737,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 137.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,959,000 after purchasing an additional 296,931 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.77.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

