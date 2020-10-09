Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells 11,112 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,112 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $1,007,080.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,599,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Sarah Bany sold 43,487 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $4,030,810.03.

On Monday, October 5th, Sarah Bany sold 11,200 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,008,672.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Sarah Bany sold 15,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,832,624.01.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $693,357.80.

On Friday, August 7th, Sarah Bany sold 15,337 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,029.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Sarah Bany sold 46,817 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $3,639,085.41.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Sarah Bany sold 35,660 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,744,037.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $827,924.10.

On Thursday, July 30th, Sarah Bany sold 131 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $10,676.50.

Shares of COLM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.53. The stock had a trading volume of 307,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

