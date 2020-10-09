Insider Selling: County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) President Sells 727 Shares of Stock

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) President Timothy J. Schneider sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ICBK stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. County Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.84.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. County Bancorp had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that County Bancorp Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in County Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $136,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

