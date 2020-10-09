Insider Selling: Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Sells 3,129 Shares of Stock

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $341,061.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.50. Heska Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. Research analysts expect that Heska Corp will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heska by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heska by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heska by 1,858.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

