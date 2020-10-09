Insider Selling: Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Leaf Group stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 369,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,189. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Leaf Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Leaf Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,540,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leaf Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leaf Group by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Leaf Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Leaf Group by 820.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 194,765 shares during the period.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.