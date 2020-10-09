Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 1,987 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $147,554.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 9,072 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $558,472.32.

Natera stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.58. 424,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.21. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $74.47.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natera by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Natera by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

