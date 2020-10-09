Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 1,987 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $147,554.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 25th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 9,072 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $558,472.32.

Natera stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.58. 424,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.21. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $74.47.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natera by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Natera by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit