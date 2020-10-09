Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 8,125 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 8,125 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,125.00.

NTGR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 231,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,355. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. Equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BWS Financial upped their price target on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 54.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

