Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 216,061 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 216,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $11,637,045.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $56.72. 1,613,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,990. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.