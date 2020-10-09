Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 24,309,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,865,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

