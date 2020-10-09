Interzone Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,093.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.03324843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.40 or 0.02158023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00433312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.01049033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00595043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00047828 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

