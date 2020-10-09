Invesco Enhanced Income (LON:IPE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.02

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and traded as low as $63.11. Invesco Enhanced Income shares last traded at $63.85, with a volume of 127,962 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Invesco Enhanced Income’s payout ratio is -96.15%.

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

