Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $113.57. 1,831,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

