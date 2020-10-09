Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) recently:

10/1/2020 – Sierra Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2020 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

9/21/2020 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

8/21/2020 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/18/2020 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

8/12/2020 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $272.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.