Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $17.72 million and $1,678.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00259814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00094768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.01531348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00158271 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,013,531 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.