IoTeX (IOTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.36 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $35.32 million and $5.36 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.24 or 0.04978015 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00056415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00032173 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coineal, IDEX, Binance, Bgogo, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

