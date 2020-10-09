IQeon 24-Hour Volume Tops $274,604.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One IQeon token can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00015519 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, YoBit and Exrates. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $274,604.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00255314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00092788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.01519104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00156664 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

