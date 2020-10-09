IRISnet (IRIS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.99 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $53.84 million and $4.99 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00259814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00094768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.01531348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00158271 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,625,525 coins and its circulating supply is 856,106,963 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

