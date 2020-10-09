iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Timothy Saeger Sells 2,221 Shares

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00.

Timothy Saeger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 11th, Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of iRobot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $263,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.83. 817,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $91.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Comments


