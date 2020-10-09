iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Timothy Saeger Sells 2,221 Shares

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00.

Timothy Saeger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iRobot alerts:

On Friday, September 11th, Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of iRobot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $263,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.83. 817,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $91.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.