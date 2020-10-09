iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHYG. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. 20,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

