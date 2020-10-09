iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,188. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.66. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.97 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

