iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Paul John Balson lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 515,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,071. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

