iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,778.3% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14,394.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 884,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 878,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.08. 6,687,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,605. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

