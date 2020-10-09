iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.7% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital owned 0.19% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,958,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 631,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 319,523 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,825. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

