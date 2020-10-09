IZE (IZE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,228.00

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, IZE has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IZE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IZE has a total market capitalization of $82.41 million and $18,228.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IZE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00260303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00094982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.01531144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00158430 BTC.

IZE Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en

IZE Token Trading

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IZE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IZE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.