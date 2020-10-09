JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.47

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and traded as low as $17.85. JCDecaux shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 529 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCDXF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

