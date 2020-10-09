Jewel (JWL) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002127 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $984.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jewel has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00256895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00092703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.01520255 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Jewel

JWL is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

