John F. Mccool Sells 83 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total value of $18,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANET traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,984. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after acquiring an additional 539,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after acquiring an additional 119,683 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

