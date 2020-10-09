John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stake Raised by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owned 0.20% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000.

JHI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

John Hancock Investors Trust Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

