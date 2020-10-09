Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,028,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,551. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.54. The firm has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

