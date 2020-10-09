Jonathan Arnold Sells 15,928 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Jonathan Arnold sold 15,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $1,457,412.00.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.48. The stock had a trading volume of 578,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1,097.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,614,000 after buying an additional 262,205 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

