JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.92

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (LON:JPB)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and traded as low as $61.12. JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust shares last traded at $61.12, with a volume of 40 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.71.

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JPB)

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

