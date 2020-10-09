Karatgold Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,253.00 (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Karatgold Coin has a total market cap of $20.52 million and approximately $6,253.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Karatgold Coin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Karatgold Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Coinbe, HitBTC and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.41 or 0.05005550 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00057219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Profile

Karatgold Coin is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,252,687 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io . Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold . Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karatgold Coin Token Trading

Karatgold Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, Coinsuper and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

