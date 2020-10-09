KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.88

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $12.77. KDDI CORP/ADR shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 187,094 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KDDI CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

