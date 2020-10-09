Kevin M. Canty Sells 1,500 Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ICHR traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. 503,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $600.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ichor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ichor by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ichor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

