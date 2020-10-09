Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 3.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 71.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 151,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 63,478 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,736,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

