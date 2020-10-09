Kleros (PNK) Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $34.05 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,452,263 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

