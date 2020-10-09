KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.82

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and traded as low as $42.82. KONE OYJ/ADR shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 7,449 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNYJY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Societe Generale cut KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DNB Markets raised KONE OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. KONE OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

About KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

