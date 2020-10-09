KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Director Purchases $78,600.00 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Director Robert Tavares acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $235,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KVHI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,810. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.