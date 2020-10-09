KZ Cash Trading Up 15.2% This Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $2,947.61 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

