Lantz Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.