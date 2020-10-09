LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.86

LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and traded as low as $16.51. LEDYARD FINL GR/SH shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

About LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services to personal and business customers in Central New Hampshire and Vermont. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Advisory Services segments.

