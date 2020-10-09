Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (INFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 13th

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

Dividend History for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR)

