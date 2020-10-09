Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $2.95. Leonardo shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 17,758 shares trading hands.

FINMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

