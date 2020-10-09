Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.334-1.349 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.56 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,556.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.