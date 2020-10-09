Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.33

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and traded as low as $37.12. Liberty Media Formula One Series C shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 1,229,562 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FWONK. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,490,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 63.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,036,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,522 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 45.8% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,633,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,400 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 145.6% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,397,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,306 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 14,564.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 985,169 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.