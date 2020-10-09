Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Thomas Marth Sells 4,399 Shares

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Marth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

On Friday, September 18th, Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $26,525.97.

LLNW traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,605. The stock has a market cap of $771.50 million, a P/E ratio of -126.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 48.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 29.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,097,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 40.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.