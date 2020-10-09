LockTrip (LOC) Market Cap Achieves $6.35 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00003829 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $3,310.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00027884 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003367 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.