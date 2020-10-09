Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.56 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $20.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.45 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $17.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $85.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.41 billion to $87.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.55 billion to $87.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.23. 4,593,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,676. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.18. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

