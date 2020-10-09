LUNA (LUNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, GOPAX and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUNA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00256491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00093626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01530309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00157536 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, KuCoin, GOPAX, Bittrex, Coinone, Bitrue and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.