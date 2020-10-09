LUXCoin (LUX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,191.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $747,811.83 and approximately $6,191.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,902,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,895,134 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

